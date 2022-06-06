National Weather Service issues heat advisory with 100-degree temperatures in the forecast

San Marcos and much of south Central Texas will be under a heat advisory Monday, beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting through 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory with 100-degree temperatures in the forecast. The heat advisory is in effect for Hays, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Llano, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Val Verde, Williamson and Zavala counties.

NWS said air temperatures are expected between 100-105 degrees across the Interstate 35 corridor and Hill Country, while temperatures are forecast to be 105 to 112 degrees across the Rio Grande Plains.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the area from 1-8 PM this afternoon. Those spending prolonged periods of time outdoors are urged to stay well-hydrated, in addition to wearing light-colored clothing and taking frequent cooling breaks. pic.twitter.com/vXoMYUUzBy — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 6, 2022

NWS suggests anyone who works or will spend time outside on Monday to take extra precautions or possibly reschedule strenuous activities to the evening.

“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible,” NWS said. “To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.”

