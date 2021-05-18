Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
National Weather Service issues tornado watch for San Marcos, Hays County

Tue, 05/18/2021 - 2:42pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Daily Record Staff
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

San Marcos and Hays County are under tornado watch until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio issued the watch as a line of storms heads east toward Interstate 35. 

The NWS stated tornadoes and scattered hail up to lime size are possible with the potential weather. Additionally, scattered gusts up to 70 mph are likely.

