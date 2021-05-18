National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio Graphic
National Weather Service issues tornado watch for San Marcos, Hays County
San Marcos and Hays County are under tornado watch until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio issued the watch as a line of storms heads east toward Interstate 35.
The NWS stated tornadoes and scattered hail up to lime size are possible with the potential weather. Additionally, scattered gusts up to 70 mph are likely.
2:28p - A line of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to move along and to the east of Highway 281. Heavy rain, and up to a quarter sized hail. #txws pic.twitter.com/xeoiXzpXLf
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 18, 2021