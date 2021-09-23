Plastikon Industries to open new facility in Kyle, bring 200-plus jobs to region

An international automotive manufacturer will soon open a new facility in Kyle, bringing with it over 200 new jobs to the region.

The Greater San Marcos Partnership announced Thursday that Plastikon Industries’ newest facility will be located at the Plum Creek Logistics Center. The company, which is a known supplier of interior components to companies like Tesla and Toyota, will make a $13.6 million initial investment.

“For quite a few years, we wanted to come into Texas, specifically near Austin” said Mark Petri, Plastikon executive vice president of sales and business development. “Hays County is strategically located for our business operations, and when you add in the huge talent pool, the available building infrastructure and the accommodations made by the developers at Plum Creek, now was the right time for Plastikon to establish a new operation in the Texas Innovation Corridor.”

Plastikon’s new facility became official Tuesday when the Hays County Commissioners Court approved a performance-based Chapter 381 agreement with the company.

“Plastikon’s investment in our county and creation of more than 200 jobs will have a long and profound impact on improving the quality of life for many members of our community,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said. “We welcome Plastikon to Hays County and look forward to their success in the Texas Innovation Corridor.”

Plastikon is currently hiring locally to fill positions at all levels, including senior management jobs to production team members. GSMP said Plastikon will offer competitive salaries which will meet or exceed the county’s average wage in an effort to attract and retain employees.

GSMP added that Plastikon plans to develop training and recruiting programs with area school districts to help prepare its future workforce. The company’s facility is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in early December with operations expected to begin that same month, according to GSMP.

“Plastikon is a prime example of a manufacturing company requiring an accelerated site selection process, allowing them to begin production in a just a few months,” GSMP President Jason Giulietti said. “This location announcement was made possible thanks to the investment and foresight of the Plum Creek developers who provided the spec facility and the great continued support of the Hays County Commissioners.”

Plastikon was founded in 1982 and is recognized as a world-leading plastic and contract manufacturer. The California-based company builds medical devices, electronics and several interior and under-the-hood OEM automotive products, including door trims, battery casings, dashboards and lift gates.

Plastikon currently has 13 facilities worldwide with operations in Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Hong Kong and China. The Kyle facility is the first Plastikon operation established in Texas.

Plastikon’s decision for a Kyle location comes as more than a dozen other companies have made announcements about moving to the greater San Marcos region over the last year, including goodblend Texas, Iron OX and Cooperative Laundry. Each company has invested millions in capital investment dollars and plans to bring hundreds of jobs to the Texas Innovation Corridor, GSMP said.