Reyes set to become interim city manager, pending city council approval

City of San Marcos Assistant City Manager Stephanie Reyes is set to become interim city manager, pending city council approval.

Reyes would become interim city manager on Feb. 1, 2022, following current City Manager Bert Lumbreras’ retirement.

“Stephanie is exceptionally qualified for this position,” Lumbreras said. “I’m confident that the great City of San Marcos will be in good hands with such an invested leader. She has my full support.”

Reyes’ recommendation comes after San Marcos City Councilmembers provided direction to staff during an executive session meeting Tuesday to add an action item at its next meeting to name her as interim city manager. The council is set to meet on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and will consider approving Reyes into the interim position.

“I’ve worked with Stephanie on a professional level for many years. Time and time again she has proven herself to be an accomplished and competent leader,” San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said. “She is hard working and dedicated to this community. I’m thrilled Council came to this decision.”

City Manager Bert Lumbreras announced his intention to retire from his position in September. Lumbreras was approved to his current role on July 18, 2017 and officially started as city manager on Aug. 14, 2017. Lumbreras’ retirement becomes effective Jan. 31, 2022.

The San Marcos City Council has deliberated how it would move forward with the city manager’s position since Lumbreras announced his retirement. Councilmembers chose to search internally for a new city manager and Tuesday’s decision to place an item to make Reyes the interim city manager was unanimous.

After serving in several positions with the City of San Marcos, Reyes was named as interim Assistant City Manager in August 2019. Her interim title was removed in December 2019. She’s spent 20 years working in various roles within the city, including chief of staff, assistant director of human resources and assistant to the city manager. The city also highlighted Reyes’ service to the community through her involvement on the Community Action Board. She’s also a graduate of Leadership San Marcos, where she’s been a board member.

She was recognized in June by her peers for 20 years of service in the city management profession during the Texas City Management Association conference, the city said. She was also honored for her 20 years of service by the International City/County Management Association. Reyes is currently attending the Leadership ICMA program, the city said, adding that Leadership ICMA is a competitive, intensive two-year program aimed to cultivate key competencies needed for successful leadership at all levels of local government management.

Reyes received her Masters of Public Administration from Texas State University and is also a graduate of San Marcos High School.