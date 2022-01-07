Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Rodriguez Elementary student removed from school after gun found on campus

Fri, 01/07/2022 - 4:07pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Friday, January 7, 2022

A gun was found at Rodriguez Elementary School on Friday, resulting in the removal of a student. 

SMCISD officials notified parents and staff of the incident in a letter sent by Rodriguez Elementary Principal Kash Greathouse. In the letter, Greathouse said the San Marcos Police Department was immediately notified of the situation and the gun was confiscated from a student's backpack. Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, said the gun found was not loaded. 

The student was removed from campus and will be disciplined according to SMCISD’s student code of conduct. In the letter sent to parents and staff, Greathouse asked that this incident provide an opportunity for parents to speak to their children about keeping Rodriguez Elementary a “safe place to learn and play.” 

“We want our parents to understand that these situations will not be tolerated inside our school buildings,” Fernandez said. “We have to protect our students and we have to protect our staff. But it’s a joint effort. We’re asking parents to talk to their children and remind them about keeping our campus and our schools a safe place for them to learn and enjoy school, play and have fun with their friends. With situations like this, it creates a sense of urgency to protect one another even more.

“Having conversations with our children are important right now,” Fernandez added. “In the midst of a pandemic, we are all already on edge but we know we can get through this pandemic together and we can get through this situation together.” 
 

