San Marcos CISD to close early Monday, remain closed Tuesday

San Marcos Consolidated ISD and San Marcos Academy are both closed Tuesday amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service.

SMCISD released early Monday ahead of rainy conditions and temperatures plummeting below freezing. The district will remain closed Tuesday. Additionally, SMCISD said all after school activities and programs will be canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 31, including UIL activities.

SMCISD will monitor weather conditions over the next few days to determine opening campuses and offices on Wednesday, Feb. 1

SMA also released students early from classes Monday. SMA will remain closed Tuesday and will notify students, parents and staff if there is a delayed start on Wednesday through email, text and social media.

SMCISD and SMA were among schools and school districts across Hays County to close Tuesday. Wimberley ISD closed Tuesday because of forecasted precipitation and freezing temperatures. WISD said it would notify parties of any changes to the regular school schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1 by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Hays CISD closed its campuses and offices on Tuesday and Wednesday. The district plans to return to normal operations on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Dripping Springs ISD also closed Tuesday. Any announcement regarding Wednesday’s schedule would be made on Tuesday by 4 p.m.

