San Marcos City Manager announces retirement

San Marcos City Manager Bert Lumbreras announced his retirement, effective Jan. 31, 2022.

Lumbreras informed the San Marcos City Council on Tuesday of his intent to retire from the position. In a letter to city employees, Lumbreras said “it truly has been one of the best experiences and tenures during my entire career.”

“This has been my whole life for my entire career and knew if I still had a strong passion, continued to make a difference and had fun, I would serve,” Lumbreras wrote. “It is time for my next adventure which will be to spend time with my kids and now three grandsons and one granddaughter who light up our lives every day, extensive traveling, take on new hobbies, and volunteer! So now instead of managing a city, I plan to manage my time for my wife, myself and my entire family.”

Lumbreras, a graduate of then-Southwest Texas State University who interned at city hall during his time in college, arrived back in San Marcos after serving as an assistant city manager for the City of Austin. He was one of 55 applicants from 21 states who applied for the position. Lumbreras was eventually selected as the sole finalist and the San Marcos City Council approved his appointment as city manager on July 18, 2017. He officially started as city manager on Aug. 14, 2017.

“I have been honored to serve seven different communities in Texas for the last 40 years starting at the age of 22 in my hometown,” Lumbreras wrote. “At the start of my freshman year in college in 1978, I knew I wanted to serve communities as a city manager and with that goal, I have never looked back or ever wanted to do anything else! But now for me, it is about looking forward!”

