San Marcos family’s home lost in fire, donations sought

A San Marcos area family lost their home in an overnight fire on Monday.

The York Creek Volunteer Fire Department alongside the San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS responded to the fire at approximately 5 a.m. that occurred at the home of Ronnie Ramirez and Mimi Longoria in the Redwood neighborhood.

Jennifer Garcia, a family member, said Ramirez and Longoria left their home with “only the clothes they were wearing.”

“Ronnie attempted to rescue their family dog through a selfless act, who they considered a child and failed,” Garcia said. “Ronnie and Mimi both have such giving souls.”

David Sergi, attorney at Sergi & Associates, said Longoria works as an office manager at the law firm and the office is doing anything it can to help.

“Everyday as office manager at our law firm, Mimi helps our clients during difficult times,” Sergi said. “She is passionate, kind and has a huge heart. We are doing everything we can to assist her and her family now.”

Garcia is asking the local community to come together and help the couple, who lost everything they own, including identity documents, vehicles, and sentimental items that can’t be replaced.

“Mimi has a heart for people and animals, giving to those in need and rescuing the animals who don’t stand a chance to live,” Garcia said. “Ronnie often uses his skills to help and bless people who are less fortunate in the summer. He performs AC work for the elderly and always does it for free to provide them with a sense of relief.”

A GoFundMe has been created and those interested in donating can visit https://gofund.me/40df4a85.