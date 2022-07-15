San Marcos man found guilty of 2019 murder at Uptown Square

A San Marcos man was convicted of murder in a slaying that took place at Uptown Square apartments in 2019.

An-Drew Stephen Jones, 26, was found guilty in a Hays County District Court of murdering Nicholas Devone White, 22, of Manvel. After Jones was found guilty on Thursday, he took the stand during Friday’s sentencing hearing where he admitted to shooting and killing White, claiming the murder was over money that was owed for drugs White purchased from Jones.

“This was a senseless act that took the life of a young man who had everything to look forward to,” said Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau, who led the prosecution with assistance from Assistant Criminal District Attorney Anthony Mendoza. “Nothing we can do will balance the scales in a case like this, but I hope Nick’s family can move forward knowing that, in the end, justice was done for Nick.”

On April 5, 2019, San Marcos police responded to Uptown Square apartments — 1354 Thorpe Lane — after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the parking lot at approximately 6:37 p.m. Officials said at the time that officers were able to administer first aid and apply several tourniquets to White before he was transported to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. White later died as a result of his injuries.

According to witnesses at the scene, a man wearing a yellow shirt and smoking while apparently waiting for someone was seen before the shooting. Officials said when White arrived at his apartment, the shooter approached him while drawing a firearm, asking him, “Where’s my money?” White was shot multiple times after he asked the shooter, “Are you going to shoot me?” The gunman fled the scene in a silver SUV, officials said.

San Marcos Police Department detectives recovered several spent shell casings and bullets, and a cigarette butt left behind by the shooter. Officials said surveillance video from the apartment’s gated entrance found that the person fled in a Nissan Rogue that entered the parking lot after following a resident through the automatic gate. Police discovered that the car was rented by Jones.

Officials said additional investigations found evidence that Jones owned a gun of the same caliber used in the shooting. Jones’ phone was tracked through electronic records traveling to Uptown Square and then leaving immediately after the shooting and returning to his residence, officials added.

Police obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest. He was arrested after the San Marcos Hays County SWAT team “utilized explosive breaches” to serve the search and arrest warrant on April 6, 2019.

An empty gun case containing a receipt for a handgun, a holster and clothing that had been thrown in the trash were discovered during a search of Jones’ residence, officials said, adding that the holster contained a magazine filled with cartridges of the same make and caliber as those discovered at the crime scene.

The discarded clothing included a yellow shirt with Jones’ DNA on it, officials said. Jones’ rental car was also found in his residence’s parking garage. White’s blood was discovered on the car, officials added. The vehicle’s gearshift lever and steering wheel also had gunshot residue on them.

The murder trial began on July 5, which was presided over by 428th Judicial District Judge Bill Henry. The trial ended on Thursday when the jury handed down a guilty verdict. Sentencing took place Friday where Jones was sentenced to 65 years in prison.