Dezmond Brown

San Marcos police arrest 20-year-old after he fires gunshots toward home, flees scene

Thu, 01/20/2022 - 11:52am
@sanmarcosrecord
Staff Reports
Thursday, January 20, 2022

A 20-year-old was arrested after he fired multiple gunshots at a San Marcos home following a traffic-related altercation. 

Dezmond Brown, of Kyle, was involved in an altercation and proceeded to follow a vehicle to a residence on Academy Street on Monday, the San Marcos Police Department said in a social media post. 

SMPD said Brown fired several shots at the home and then fled the scene. Brown was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. 

Police said Monday’s incident is among several traffic-related aggravated assaults that have been recently investigated.  

Brown remains in the Hays County Jail at the time of publication. 

