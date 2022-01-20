San Marcos police arrest 20-year-old after he fires gunshots toward home, flees scene

A 20-year-old was arrested after he fired multiple gunshots at a San Marcos home following a traffic-related altercation.

Dezmond Brown, of Kyle, was involved in an altercation and proceeded to follow a vehicle to a residence on Academy Street on Monday, the San Marcos Police Department said in a social media post.

SMPD said Brown fired several shots at the home and then fled the scene. Brown was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Police said Monday’s incident is among several traffic-related aggravated assaults that have been recently investigated.

Brown remains in the Hays County Jail at the time of publication.