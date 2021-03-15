San Marcos police arrest murder suspect in San Antonio

The San Marcos Police Department arrested a San Antonio man for the murder of a San Marcos woman on Friday.

SMPD arrested Kiril St. John Sokoloff, 42, following an investigation into the death of 36-year-old Cheryl Ritzer.

Officials said SMPD officers responded to a welfare check call at a residence near the intersection of North Bishop Street and Craddock Avenue on Friday at approximately 8:34 p.m. Police said officers knocked on the door when they arrived and no one answered. Officers then went to the back of the house and found a woman’s body on the patio, SMPD said.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated that Ritzer’s death was the result of a homicide. Additionally, officers found an infant lying near the woman, officials said, adding that the infant was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin where an evaluation determined that the baby was not seriously injured during the incident.

The SMPD Criminal Investigation Division investigated Ritzer’s death and identified the suspect as Sokoloff, officials said. A warrant for Sokoloff’s arrest was obtained on Monday and he was later taken into custody in San Antonio, police said.

Sokoloff was being transported back to Hays County to be booked in the county jail as of press time Monday, SMPD said.

Police are asking anyone with information into Friday’s homicide to contact SMPD Detective Travis Davidson at 512-753-2315 or tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

Ritzer’s next of kin has been notified. This is the second homicide in San Marcos this year.

This story has been updated since its first publication.