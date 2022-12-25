San Marcos police fatally shoot man who drew handgun on officers

San Marcos police fatally shot a man who allegedly drew a handgun on officers as they responded to a disturbance at a local apartment early Sunday morning.

The San Marcos Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments, 490 Barnes Dr., on Sunday at approximately 12:12 a.m. Officials said a caller reported a man identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun.

Lobo assaulted an occupant of the apartment, according to the caller. Police found Lobo outside of the apartment when they arrived with a child in his arms, officials said. Lobo proceeded to hand the child to the female caller then drew his handgun. Officers then shot him, officials stated.

Lobo was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle where he was later pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers were called to the scene and will investigate the shooting. Officials said SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Department and the Office of Professional Conduct will also investigate.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pursuant to SMPD policy.

Lobo was previously an SMPD officer but resigned from the department in October after criminal accusations were made against him related to family violence. Lobo voluntarily resigned from the department on Oct. 6 and was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on charges for continuous violence against the family and injury to child.

The investigation into Sunday’s incident is ongoing.