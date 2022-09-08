San Marcos police make fentanyl-related arrest

A 20-year-old San Marcos man was recently arrested on charges related to suspected fentanyl distribution.

The San Marcos Police Department said it arrested Anthony Jean Perez Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor after weeks of investigating.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Sept. 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a residence where Rios and a juvenile male were detained. Police found 384 fentanyl pills, identified as counterfeit Percocet pills, in two prescription pill bottles inside the suspect’s apartment, SMPD said in a social media post, adding that 12 fentanyl pills were also located in the juvenile’s jeans. Two firearms were also seized from the apartment, police stated.

Rios admitted to regularly supplying the juvenile with fentanyl pills during an interview with police, SMPD said. Rios was arrested and charged with manufacture/deliver/possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and possession of controlled substance.

Rios is currently in the Hays County Jail on three bonds totalling $175,000 at the time of publication.

