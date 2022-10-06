San Marcos police officer resigns from SMPD, arrested on family violence charges

A San Marcos police officer resigned from the San Marcos Police Department and was then arrested.

Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday and was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on charges for continuous violence against the family and injury to a child.

HCSO notified SMPD of criminal accusations made against Lobo related to family violence on Monday, Oct. 3, the City of San Marcos said in a news release. Lobo was immediately placed on administrative leave and SMPD began a concurrent investigation while HCSO conducted an independent criminal investigation.

The sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants for Lobo and he was arrested after he submitted his resignation. Officials said Lobo’s peace officer license will reflect a dishonorable discharge as a result of his resignation in relation to criminal misconduct allegations.

Officials added that SMPD cannot provide further comment on the matter because this is an ongoing criminal and internal investigation.

