San Marcos police release new photos of truck involved in fatal crash, seek public’s help

San Marcos police are seeking help identifying the driver involved in a fatal crash after new photos were released Wednesday.

The San Marcos Police Department obtained surveillance photos of a box truck involved in the incident that occurred on Jan. 3. The crash resulted in the death of Iliana Velez, 18, of Houston.

SMPD officers responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 3. Police said witnesses told officers that a silver Mazda and a large box truck collided where the ramp meets the main lanes of I-35, which caused the Mazda to flip. Witnesses also stated that the box truck didn’t stop and continued driving, officials said.

Officers located the silver Mazda on its side upon arrival. The lone occupant of the car, who was later identified as Velez, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hays County Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado.

Surveillance footage obtained by SMPD shows that the box truck exited I-35 and later showed the truck returning to the interstate and traveling northbound.

City of San Marcos officials said the newly released photos were taken near the intersection of South Guadalupe Street and Knox Steet after the crash. Photos show the truck to have a white box with yellow on the bottom half of its doors and front fenders. The photos also show that the hood, roof, and box of the truck are all white.

Officials said the cab of the truck has amber lights along the roofline and there may be marker lights on the corners of the box. Additionally, police said the truck appears to have writing on the box just behind the door on the driver’s side and writing or a shape just below the door’s handle.

The truck only has two axles and officials describe the rear of the box as “extremely overest of the rear tires.” The truck’s tires appear to have white rims, officials added.

SMPD said it’s investigating the crash as an accident involving death — a felony offense. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Myers at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov.

The incident was the first fatal crash investigated by SMPD in 2022.