San Marcos police searching for teenage shooting suspect

San Marcos police are searching for a teen suspected to be involved in a shooting that occurred Saturday night at the Whispering Oaks community.

The San Marcos Police Department has obtained a warrant for Octavius Garner, 17, who allegedly shot at two victims at Whispering Oaks — formerly Siesta Mobile Home Park located at 503 Uhland Road. Garner is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

SMPD was dispatched to a shooting that occurred at Whispering Oaks where officers found two gunshot victims when they arrived on scene.

Officials said police found an 18-year-old man who sustained several gunshot wounds inside a parked car in front of a trailer. SMPD said officers found another 18-year-old man was found further down the street with a graze wound from a gunshot. SMPD said both victims were treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. Officials said both gunshot victims are expected to survive.

SMPD said an initial investigation found that the victims were sitting inside the parked vehicle when an argument broke out with the suspect, who was later identified as Octavius Garner, 17. Police said Garner proceeded to pull out a handgun and shot at the victims. Garner was last seen running away from the Whispering Oaks community, SMPD said, adding that he was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt. Officials added that detectives believe he may have fled to Austin or Houston.

At publication, SMPD has not located or arrested Garner.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Garner’s whereabouts to contact Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov. Additionally, anyone with relevant information can submit a tip to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477.