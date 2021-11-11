San Marcos teen arrested for suspected arson at Austin synagogue

A San Marcos teen was arrested in connection with an Austin synagogue fire.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, was charged with arson following an investigation conducted into the fire that took place at Congregation Beth Israel, 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd. in Austin, on Halloween.

The Austin Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the synagogue at approximately 9:05 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit. Fire crews found the porch/entry of Beth Israel on fire when they arrived. The affidavit stated that the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that the fire was set intentionally. The affidavit stated that investigators observed burn patterns consistent with the use of a liquid accelerant and ruled out all ignition sources except an open flame created by human means.

While reviewing surveillance footage from multiple cameras on the property, investigators later observed a dark colored SUV enter the north parking lot at approximately 8:57 p.m., attempting to park along the north fence line of the synagogue. Investigators determined that the vehicle was a Jeep with the side profile matching a Cherokee model.

At 9 p.m., surveillance footage showed a tall then white man with dark hair, green pants, black shirt, face covering, wearing a watch on his right wrist, carrying a green container, walk up to the entrance of the building. The affidavit states that he quickly turned and walked away carrying the same container, which appeared to be full as he leaned the opposite way as he walked away. The person walked out of camera view heading north near the area where the fire was started. At approximately 9:02 p.m., investigators observed the ignition of the fire from four different camera angles. The affidavit states that the person ran and then can be seen driving out camera view at approximately 9:03 p.m.

Investigators later received additional footage from Beth Israel that shows the suspect driving through the parking lot on Oct. 28. Investigators observed a vehicle matching the same description and later ran the Texas license plate. The license plate seen on Oct. 28 came back as a 2021 Jeep Cherokee registered to a person living in San Marcos. Investigators found that Sechriest was living in the same location as the person the Jeep was registered to.

The affidavit stated that investigators discovered Sechriest driving the 2021 Jeep Cherokee on Monday and matched the physical description from the Beth Israel surveillance cameras, including the watch on his right wrist.

Sechriest was arrested on Wednesday and charged with arson — a first-degree felony — for intentionally starting the fire with intent to damage or destroy a place of assembly or worship.

Following Sechriest’s arrest, Congregation Beth Israel Senior Rabbi Steve Folberg issued the following statement:

“We are grateful to the authorities including the Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their diligent and persistent work investigating this hateful, antisemitic act.

“It gives us some sense of relief to learn of this arrest, but we are staying vigilant. Across Central Texas and beyond, we are seeing a spike in attacks against Jews. We denounce all acts of bigotry and violence, especially those motivated by blind hatred of any of the proud and distinctive communities that enrich our civic life. We will remain strong and vigilant in the ongoing work of justice, safety and peace for ourselves and all our neighbors.

“We are also grateful to our friends at Shalom Austin and ADL Austin and for the support we have received from our Austin community and from around the world over the last 10 days. Those who wish to donate to help support our congregation after this hateful act may do so [at https://www.bethisrael.org/fireinfo].”