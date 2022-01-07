San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19; County records 1,640 new cases in Friday report

A San Marcos woman in her 70s recently died of COVID-19, marking Hays County’s 418th coronavirus-related fatality.

An additional 1,640 lab-confirmed cases, nine hospitalizations and three hospital discharges were reported by the Hays County Local Health Department on Friday, which included information from Jan. 6-7.

The county considers 5,893 cases active —1,639 more than Friday — and there have been 37,082 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 6,238 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 4,317 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Jan. 7, 2022.

Eighteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 11 who are unvaccinated and seven who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 11 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, four are in the ICU and on a ventilator, four are non-ICU patients and three are in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Additionally, six of the residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are non-ICU patients and one is currently in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,439 total hospitalizations as of Friday.

The county has tallied 30,771 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus.

The local health department has received 313,908 negative tests and there have been 350,990 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Friday's report was approximately 33.16%.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Hays County, the local health department stresses the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask indoors around large groups of people.

San Marcos tallied 687 new cases on Friday. The city currently has 2,108 active cases — 687 more than Wednesday — and there have been 12,301 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 11,909 total cases, including 1,738 active cases. Buda has tallied 6,976 total cases and currently has 1,187 active cases. Wimberley has counted 2,065 total cases, including 353 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,654 total cases and has 193 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 1,043 total cases and has 147 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 549 total cases with 63 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 178 total cases including 29 active cases. Maxwell has had 129 total cases, including 43 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 100 total cases and has 174 active cases. Uhland has had 79 total cases with 11 considered active. Manchaca has recorded 67 total cases and three active cases. Woodcreek has recorded 13 total cases.

Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases with one considered active. Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 9,553 total cases tallied as of Friday. There are currently 1,795 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 6,066 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 740 cases considered active; 6,000 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 830 with active cases; 5,056 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 830 cases considered active; 3,469 are between 50-59 years old, including 550 active cases; 3,155 are 9 years old or younger with 358 cases considered active; and 2,201 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 327 are considered active cases.

The local health department has tallied 1,065 Hays County residents who are 70-79 years old and have contracted COVID-19, including 155 active cases; and 517 cases among residents who are 80 and older with 41 cases currently active.

There have been 19,545 total coronavirus cases among females and 17,537 among males in Hays County. There are currently 3,307 active cases among females in the county and 2,586 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 38% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 12.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 23.6% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.4% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 44,857 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 4,098,354 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 75,128 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 9,126 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 36.46%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,354 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1, 2021 — 2,089 among students and 265 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 285 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 14 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday — 13 among 8,200 students and one among 1,230 faculty and staff members. SMCISD returned from its winter break on Tuesday.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Christus Trinity Clinic, formerly Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic. With the New Year’s holiday, the clinic at Christus Trinity Clinic will be closed Friday. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 136,071 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 63.2% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. Additionally, 159,978 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.3% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 44,091 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.