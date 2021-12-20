San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19; County reports 295 new cases in weekly report

A San Marcos woman in her 70s recently died of COVID-19, marking the 411th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

An additional 295 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 185 recoveries, 10 hospital discharges and seven hospitalizations were reported in the Hays County Local Health Department’s weekly report, which included information from Dec. 14-20.

The county considers 474 cases active — 99 more than last week’s report — and there have been 31,016 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 670 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,548 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Dec. 20, 2021.

Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 11 who are unvaccinated and one who is vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 11 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, five are in the ICU and not on a ventilator, four are non-ICU patients and two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. Additionally, the lone resident who is hospitalized and vaccinated is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,394 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

The county has tallied 30,131 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 185 recoveries reported Monday.

The local health department has received 296,456 negative tests and there have been 327,472 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for this week’s report was approximately 8.03%. The county removed 10 cases from its total case count due to out-of-county or duplicate records following its weekly audit.

San Marcos tallied 75 new cases between Dec. 14-20. The city currently has 128 active cases — 33 more than last week — and there have been 10,144 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 10,105 total cases, including 162 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,759 total cases and currently has 112 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,454 total cases and has 16 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,704 total cases, including 24 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 887 total cases and has 21 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 486 total cases with one case considered active. Niederwald has had 149 total cases including four active cases. Mountain City has amassed 83 total cases. Maxwell has had 83 total cases, including one active case. Uhland has had 67 total cases with three considered active. Manchaca has recorded 64 total cases and two active cases. Woodcreek has recorded 13 total cases.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,695 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 92 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,310 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 73 cases considered active; 4,865 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 96 with active cases; 4,208 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 75 cases considered active; 2,907 are between 50-59 years old, including 41 active cases; 2,776 are 9 years old or younger with 46 cases considered active; and 1,872 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 30 are considered active cases.

Nine-hundred-nine Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 15 active cases; and 474 are 80 and older with six cases currently active.

There have been 16,144 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,872 among males in Hays County. There are currently 251 active cases among females in the county and 223 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 38% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 23.6% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.4% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 37,754 lab-confirmed cases between Dec. 14-20, There have now been 3,667,598 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 73,865 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 3,086 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 12.57%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,047 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,888 among students and 159 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 33 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — two among 8,200 students and one among 1,230 faculty and staff members. SMCISD is currently on its winter break.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

In its weekly report, Hays County officials reminded residents to take precautions during the holiday season, especially if traveling or have family coming into town. Practicing frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask around large groups of people can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 134,007 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 62.24% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. Additionally, 156,866 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 72.86% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 36,297 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.