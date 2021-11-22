San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19; County tallies 236 new cases in weekly report

A San Marcos woman in her 20s recently died of COVID-19, marking the 404th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 236 new lab-confirmed cases, 183 additional recoveries, eight hospitalizations and six hospital discharges in its weekly report released Monday, which included information between Nov. 15-22.

The county considers 453 cases active — 52 more than last week’s report — and there have been 30,303 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 637 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,426 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Nov. 22, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 11 who are unvaccinated and two who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 11 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, four are in the ICU and not on a ventilator, four are non-ICU patients and three are in the ICU and on a ventilator. Additionally, one of the residents who is hospitalized and vaccinated is currently a non-ICU patient and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,363 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

The county has tallied 29,446 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 183 recoveries reported Monday.

The local health department has received 284,831 negative tests and there have been 315,134 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for this week’s report was 6.84%. The county didn’t remove any cases from its total case count due to out-of-county or duplicate records following its weekly audit.

San Marcos tallied 57 new cases between Nov. 15-22. The city currently has 115 active cases and there have been 9,972 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,850 total cases, including 136 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,594 total cases and currently has 114 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,427 total cases and has 15 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,662 total cases, including 33 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 856 total cases and has 11 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 483 total cases with 11 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 143 total cases, including one active case. Mountain City has amassed 82 total cases with two currently considered active. Maxwell has had 79 total cases, including six active cases. Manchaca has recorded 60 total cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 64 total cases with five considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 13 total with one active case.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases, including one active case. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,555 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 72 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,204 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 93 cases considered active; 4,721 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 65 with active cases; 4,106 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 68 cases considered active; 2,832 are between 50-59 years old, including 31 active cases; 2,705 are 9 years old or younger with 80 cases considered active; and 1,829 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 26 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-eighty-eight Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 14 active cases; and 463 are 80 and older with four cases currently active.

There have been 15,767 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,536 among males in Hays County. There are currently 246 active cases among females in the county and 207 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.6% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.5% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 23.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 19,173 lab-confirmed cases between Nov. 15-22. There have now been 3,566,127 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 72,208 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,618 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 7.59%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,932 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,786 among students and 146 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 51 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — three among 1,230 faculty and staff members and one among 8,200 SMCISD students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

Vaccine signup

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 130,167 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 60.45% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older.

Additionally, 151,801 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 70.5% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 22,335 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.