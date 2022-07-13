For second time this week, ERCOT asks Texans, businesses to conserve energy

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas is once again asking Texans to conserve energy on Wednesday as record heat and high power demand continue across the state.

ERCOT issued a conservation appeal, asking for Texas residents and businesses to conserve electricity between 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday. ERCOT said conditions similar to those seen Monday are expected. Texans and businesses responded to Monday’s conservation call and helped meet record power demand by reducing their energy use by 500 megawatts, ERCOT said.

“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations,” ERCOT said in a news release issued Wednesday. “This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more.”

ERCOT stated that record high electric demand, low wind, forced thermal outages and reduced solar generation are among factors driving its call to conserve energy on Wednesday.

High power demand comes amid excessive heat. The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures in San Marcos around 103 degrees on Wednesday and has issued a heat advisory.

The Public Utility Commission recommends turning up thermostats a degree or two during peak times to reduce electricity use as well as postponing running major appliances or pool pumps in the afternoon.

ERCOT said no system-wide power outages are expected.