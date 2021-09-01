SMCISD moves three elementary classrooms to remote conference to limit COVID-19 spread

Three San Marcos Consolidated ISD classrooms will move to remote conferencing to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona.

Two classrooms at Crockett Elementary School and one at Travis Elementary School have been impacted by COVID-19, according to Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD executive director of communications and community relations. Remote conferencing allows students to access teachers for four hours a day with questions about their asynchronous assignments, Cardona said.

As of Monday, SMCISD reported 27 positive COVID-19 cases across the district for the week of Aug. 23-27. Of the 27 cases, 21 were among students and six were among staff and faculty.

“As we enter the second week in San Marcos CISD, we will continue to improve and adjust our practices to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Cardona wrote. “I first want to thank all students, staff and families for their support displayed of the mask mandate during week one that led to manageable 27 positive cases within our campuses.”

Cardona highlighted that in neighboring school districts Lockhart ISD recorded 148 COVID-19 cases; Hays CISD has 134; New Braunfels IDS has amassed 88 cases; Dripping Springs has tallied 65 cases; and Dripping Springs ISD has 65 cases.

SMCISD currently has a mask mandate in effect, which was approved by the board of trustees on Aug. 12. The mandate is in effect until it returns to the board for reconsideration in January 2022.

Cardona stated that SMCISD’s threshold to move an entire classroom, grade-level or school to remote conferencing is 10% or greater positive case confirmation count within a school week. He added that if three or more people in a 22 student elementary school classroom test positive within the same school week, the class would move to remote conferencing.

Currently, SMCISD updates its COVID-19 dashboard each week but Cardona said the district will move to daily updates beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7. Cases submitted to the district after 5 p.m. will be added to its dashboard the following morning.

Cardona asked to please keep a student home and err on the side of caution that if they are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

He added that COVID-19 cases within the school district have increased to 34 as of Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

“It is imperative that we all continue to mask up and monitor for symptoms,” Cardona said.