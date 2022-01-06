SMPD arrests 2 involved in aggravated robbery at local restaurant

San Marcos police arrested two women involved in an aggravated robbery at Fuego Tortilla Grill on Wednesday.

San Marcos Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of North Interstate 35 at approximately 2:39 p.m. Police said in a Facebook post that Lyndsey Garza, 29, and Emily Gonzalez, 31 — both of San Antonio — entered Fuego, fired a weapon and demanded money before they fled in a vehicle. The duo led officers on a high-speed chase that reached up to 94 mph, police said. The chase ended when Garza and Gonzalez’s vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the southbound I-35 frontage road. Police said the two tried to flee the scene but officers caught them. Garza and Gonzalez were arrested without further incident.

SMPD said one of its patrol vehicles sustained minor damages during the chase. Police said the weapon and money stolen from Fuego were both recovered.

Garza and Gonzalez have each been charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest and tampering with evidence among other charges. Both remained in the Hays County Jail at the time of publication.

