SMPD investigating fatal car crash

San Marcos police are investigating a car crash that caused the death of an 18-year-old from Houston.

San Marcos Police Department officers responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Monday. Officials said witnesses told police a silver Mazda and a large box truck collided where the ramp meets the main lanes of I-35, which caused the Mazda to flip. Witnesses also stated that the box truck didn’t stop and continued driving, police said.

Officers located the silver Mazda on its side upon arrival. The lone occupant of the car, who was later identified as Iliana Velez, 18 of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hays County Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing into the collision. The truck involved in the incident has not been located and the driver has not been identified at the time of publication.

Police said a witness described the truck as a white box truck with a yellow cab. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Myers at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov.

The Monday morning incident marks the first fatal crash investigated by SMPD in 2022.