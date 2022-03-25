SMPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash

San Marcos Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision.

Dylan Grose, 46, of San Marcos, was killed Wednesday when his motorcycle and a Ford F-150 collided on State Highway 80 near Walmart .

Officials said the San Marcos Police Department, San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS responded to the fatal crash at approximately 4:45 p.m.

First responders located the motorcycle and Grose, who sustained significant injuries upon arrival, officials said. Grose was transported to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos where he later died from his injuries.

Police said their initial investigation found that Grose was traveling inbound on SH 80 when he was struck by the F-150, which was attempting to turn left. Officials said the truck’s driver remained on scene and consented to a blood draw for intoxicants.

Police said officers recovered marijuana inside the vehicle during a search of the pickup. The driver was cited for marijuana possession less than two ounces and was released at the scene pending results of the blood draw.

SMPD’s investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said. Wednesday’s incident marks the fourth traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2022.

