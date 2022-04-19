SMPD makes arrest after shots reportedly fired

San Marcos police arrested a person suspected of firing shots in the Dunbar neighborhood.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to multiple calls for one or more shots fired on Farris Street shortly before noon on Tuesday. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Police said they were provided with a description of a vehicle involved in the disturbance. Police located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on East Hopkins Street near San Marcos City Hall because initial reports indicated a firearm was involved in the incident, officials said.

One occupant from the vehicle was arrested. The person’s identity has not been released at this time. The scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

