Sole finalist named in Texas State University President search

A sole finalist has been named in Texas State University’s search for a new president.

Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall selected Kelly R. Damphousse, Ph.D., as the sole finalist in the presidential search, TSUS announced Thursday.

“Dr. Damphousse is a respected university and community leader who possesses the knowledge, experience and passion to lead Texas State to new levels of achievement and success,” McCall said in a statement. “I sincerely thank the advisory search committee, including TSUS Regents Don Flores, Charlie Amato, Garry Crain and Nikki Harle for their time, energy and deliberation during the search process.” Regents Flores, Crain and Harle are Texas State University alumni.

Damphousse is currently the chancellor and CEO of Arkansas State University, which has campuses in Jonesboro, Ark. and Queretaro, Mexico. TSUS said Damphousse was named the sole finalist after a six-month, extensive national search.

Prior to his time at Arkansas State, Damphousse served as Associate Dean, Interim Dean and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma. He also served as OU’s faculty athletics representative from 2012-17, where he provided oversight on NCAA and Big 12 conference compliance issues.

Damphousse began his academic career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham as an assistant professor and at Sam Houston State University. He later joined the OU faculty in 1997.

TSUS described Damphousse as an accomplished scholar who has conducted extensive research on terrorism and substance abuse while risking through the faculty ranks to become a tenured Presidential Professor of Sociology.

Damphousse received his bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in sociology from Texas A&M University. Damphousse also holds an associate degree in law enforcement from Lethbridge College — a community college in Alberta, Canada.

“As a first-generation college student, I am humbled to be considered for the presidency of such an accomplished university, strategically located in the middle of the Texas Innovation Corridor and primed to become a Tier One research university,” Damphousse said. “To be able to build on the tremendous trajectory that President Trauth has established would be a great honor. My wife, Beth, and I are excited about the possibility of returning home to Texas, and the opportunity to serve the faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of Texas State University.”

TSUS said Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before the board of regents can consider Damphousse’s nomination.

Damphousse would become Texas State’s 10th president. He would succeed Dr. Denise Trauth who will retire in June after serving 20 years at Texas State.

TSUS said Russell Reynolds Associates — an executive search firm — assisted in the Texas State University presidential search process.