Suspect uses kitchen knife in aggravated robbery

San Marcos police are searching for a suspect who allegedly used a large kitchen knife to rob a convenience store clerk.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Sunoco gas station located near Redwood Road and State Highway 123 early Monday morning.

SMPD said a suspect entered the gas station at approximately 3:29 a.m. on Monday and robbed the clerk using a large kitchen knife and forced the employee into a large walk-in cooler.

Officials described the suspect as a Hispanic female who was wearing a gold and tan Texas State hat, black short sleeve hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident. Police said she left the convenience store on food and walked in the direction of Redwood Road.

The investigation into Monday morning’s incident is ongoing. SMPD is asking anyone with information is to contact Detective Patrick Aubry by calling 512-753-2306 or email paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

This story has been updated since its first publication.