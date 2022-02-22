Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, a San Marcos Police Department officer puts tape up near the scene of a pedestrian-train accident on Monday. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

Teen killed after struck by train in San Marcos

Tue, 02/22/2022 - 3:29pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, February 22, 2022

A teenager was killed when she was struck by a train in San Marcos. 

The San Marcos Police Department responded to 209 South CM Allen Parkway for a pedestrian-train incident that occurred Monday at approximately 5:07 p.m. 

Officers responded to the scene and discovered Letzy Jaramillo, 16, was killed after she was hit by an oncoming train, a City of San Marcos spokesperson said.

Officials stated that witnesses initially reported that Jaramillo was crossing over the railroad tracks while looking at her phone when she was struck by the train.

Jaramillo was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno.
 

