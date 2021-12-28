Two pedestrians struck, killed in Sunday morning crash

Two pedestrians were killed after a fatal crash on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:47 a.m. The San Marcos Police responded to the 2300 block of State Highway 123, south of the Wonder World Drive intersection, for a major accident.

The caller told officers they had struck two pedestrians who had been standing in the roadway. Officers identified the victims as 37-year-old Tomika Dorsey and 33-year-old Keenan Benton.

Dorsey and Benton were pronounced deceased at the scene by Hays County Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado. A vehicle registered to the victims was parked in the outside lane of traffic on State Highway 123. Both victims were standing near the car, in the inside lane of the roadway, when they were hit.

As of publication time, the driver of the vehicle that hit Dorsey and Benton has not been cited and charges are not expected. San Marcos Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and there will be updates as more information is available.