Wastewater spills into Blanco River after equipment failure at city lift station

Approximately 225,000 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed into the Blanco River after an equipment failure occurred at a City of San Marcos Wastewater Lift Station.

The city said the equipment failure happened late Monday evening at the lift station located in the 2200 block of River Road. The city said its water supply, however, was not affected by the spill.



SMTX Utilities personnel responded to the equipment failure at the lift station, which moves sewage to the city’s treatment plant, at 9:15 p.m. on Monday. The city said the issue was fixed by 10 p.m. and the lift station is operating normally.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified, the city said.

Additionally, the city is required to inform the public by Texas Administrative Code §319.303 of the following: