Wimberley man dies from COVID-19, 85 new cases reported Wednesday

A Wimberley man has died of COVID-19, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 201.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 157 additional recoveries, 85 new lab-confirmed cases, eight hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The county stated that 1,559 COVID-19 cases are considered active — a 73-case decrease since Tuesday — and there have been 15,794 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14, 2020. There have been 2,614 active cases over the last 21 days as of Wednesday. The county stated that there have been 1,759 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Feb. 10, 2021.

With the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges on Wednesday, there are currently 31 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 707 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have now been 14,034 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 157 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

The local health department has received 115,134 negative tests and there have been 130,928 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos tallied 25 new cases on Wednesday. There are currently 394 active cases in San Marcos — 19 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 5,683 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,113 total cases, including 569 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,767 total cases and currently has 288 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 716 total cases and has 77 active cases. Wimberley has counted 615 total cases, including 94 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 91 active cases and has had 457 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 196 total cases and has 17 active cases. Niederwald has had 88 total cases and has five active cases. Maxwell has had 52 total cases and has 11 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 38 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 28 total cases and currently has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 23 total cases and has five active cases.

Woodcreek has three active cases and has tallied seven total. Creedmoor has had four total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,524 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,436 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,295 are 10-19 years old; 2,123 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,600 are between 50-59 years old; and 1,036 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Nine-hundred-eighty-six residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 9 years old or younger, 509 are 70-79 years old and 285 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,226 females and 7,568 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 33.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 17.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,187,850 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 39,386 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 9,165 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,061 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,845 among students and 216 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 137 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported eight active COVID-19 cases — four among students and four among staff — for the week of Feb. 1-5.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.