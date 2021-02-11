2 killed in Sunday night traffic accident identified; Investigators find Jeep traveling in excess of 100 mph

The San Marcos Police Department has identified two 20-year-olds as the victims in a fiery traffic accident on Sunday.

Officials said forensic experts with Central Texas Autopsy used medical and dental records to identify the driver of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee as Andrew Martindale of Texarkana and the passenger as Stephanie Salas 20 of Del Rio.

The San Marcos police and fire departments, alongside Hays County EMS, responded to an accident involving a Jeep and semi-truck pulling a trailer near mile marker 208 on southbound Interstate 35 at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Sunday

Officials said, upon arrival on scene, first responders discovered the Jeep crashed into the back of the semi-truck, which was parked off the main lanes near the Texas Department of Public Safety weight station. The Jeep then caught on fire, which was extinguished by San Marcos fire personnel, officials said. Martindale and Salas were killed in the crash.

SMPD said collision investigators determined that the Jeep was driving in excess of 100 mph when it lost control and struck the back of the semi-truck.

Officials said SMPD obtained social media posts showing Martindale and Salas consuming alcohol before the crash. SMPD said the social media posts showed the two at a Super Bowl party in San Marcos and then later visiting at least one bar in Austin. Toxicology results for Martindale and Salas are still pending.

Investigators are working with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to identify licensed establishments involved, SMPD said.

Sunday’s accident marks the first two traffic fatalities in San Marcos in 2021.