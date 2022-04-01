Hays County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following SWAT incident

The Hays County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after a 58-year-old man barricaded himself inside an apartment in Kyle.

HCSO said narcotics deputies attempted to serve a search/arrest warrant on Thursday at approximately 4:28 p.m. to an individual at Saddle Creek Apartments, 21393 North Interstate 35, in Kyle. The individual, later identified as Juan Oscar Zamarron, refused to come outside and barricaded himself inside an apartment, officials said.

The Hays County SWAT team was later called to the scene and Zamarron came out of the residence, said HCSO, adding that he was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation into Thursday’s SWAT incident is ongoing. No additional information is available, HCSO said.

