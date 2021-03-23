Hays County tallies 84 COVID-19 recoveries, 32 new cases Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 84 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 32 new lab-confirmed cases and one hospital discharge on Tuesday.

The county considers 371 cases active — 52 fewer than Monday — and there have been 16,945 total cases since the first recorded coronavirus case within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 602 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,867 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 23, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 781 total hospitalizations following the hospital discharge reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,339 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 84 recoveries recorded Tuesday.

Hays County has recorded 235 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus.

The local health department has received 139,155 negative tests and there have been 156,100 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded seven new cases Tuesday. The city currently has 138 active cases — a 22-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 6,021 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,459 total cases, including 103 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,003 total cases and currently has 62 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 803 total cases and has 31 active cases. Wimberley has counted 679 total cases, including 17 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has seven active cases and has had 502 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 209 total cases and has four active cases. Niederwald has had 90 total cases and currently has one active case. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has amassed 43 cases and one active case. Uhland has had 32 total cases and three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,803 total cases tallied Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 2,600 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,518 are 10-19 years old; 2,289 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,697 are between 50-59 years old; 1,097 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,092 are 9 years old or younger.

Five-hundred-thirty-six residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 313 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,858 females and 8,087 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,371,653 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 46,558 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 3,498 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,329 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,090 among students and 239 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 107 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases prior to this week’s spring break. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 48,855 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while 24,599 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.