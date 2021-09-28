Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Lockhart man faces intoxication manslaughter charge after he allegedly strikes pedestrian walking at crosswalk in San Marcos

Tue, 09/28/2021 - 10:09am
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, September 28, 2021

A 49-year-old woman who was walking at a crosswalk in San Marcos was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to the incident at 110 E. MLK Dr. at approximately 10:32 p.m. for reports that a driver hit a pedestrian and then fled from the scene. Officials said SMPD officers located a woman, later identified as Nelda Peddle, upon arrival. Peddle was pronounced dead at the scene by Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno. 

Officials said officers located the suspect and his vehicle based on a description provided by witnesses. The suspect was identified as Armando Cubriel Jr., 39, of Lockhart. Cubriel was arrested and is currently in the Hays County Jail where he faces several charges, including intoxication manslaughter, resisting arrest, accident involving death, tampering with evidence and obstruction retaliation. Bond has been set for a combined $125,000 for all five charges. 

Armando Cubriel Jr., 39

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

