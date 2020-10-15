Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

The San Marcos Police Department is releasing information regarding an incident that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, and resulted in the arrest of Benjamin Reece Lawton, 43 of Hazel Park, MI., for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and Criminal Trespass.

At approximately 8:12 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to a community-initiated call at the east McCarty Lane railroad tracks. The crew of a train that was stopped on the tracks reported that an individual refused to leave the train despite their requests.

One officer located Benjamin Lawton inside a rail car and when Lawton observed the uniformed officer, he pulled out a knife. The officer drew his firearm, gave verbal commands to drop the knife, and Lawton retreated back into the rail car.

Eventually, Lawton dropped the knife and after refusing to get off the train, was tased and taken into custody. During the incident, he received a minor laceration injury to his leg.

When officers identified Lawton, he was found to have an extensive criminal history and numerous assaultive offenses on peace officers out of multiple states. He was also wanted out of Tennessee; however, the warrant is no extradition. Currently, Lawton remains in the Hays County Jail with a bond of $155,000 for the two offenses.

