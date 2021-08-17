SMPD responds to false reports, clarifies incident at Walmart

The San Marcos Police Department responded to claims of a shooting at Walmart, clarifying that a shooting did not occur at the chain store Tuesday evening.

SMPD said on social media that officers responded to the Walmart location at 1015 State Highway 80 when several people called in that a fight broke out inside the store. SMPD said some callers reported hearing gunshots but the sounds were caused by merchandise and other objects being thrown around during the incident.

“We want to make sure everyone is aware that a shooting DID NOT occur at the store and no gun was found on the scene,” SMPD said on Facebook.

Police said a suspect was located and arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. SMPD added that the suspect did not have a gun, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

