Caldwell County Sheriff's Office looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

On June 16 at 11:53 a.m. a Caldwell County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable stopped a vehicle on Farm to Market 110 in Hays County that ran a red light on Highway 80 north of Martindale. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Oklahoma. The driver was identified as Edward James Guidry, 51 who fled on foot from the vehicle during the traffic stop and traveled south through a wooded area back toward the Martindale area.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received information that Edward James Guidry is wanted out of Oklahoma and is considered armed and dangerous. Guidry is known to have mental issues and has pointed a firearm at law enforcement in the past.

Guidry has former family connections in Martindale and has a lifetime protective order issued for that family. It is believed that he is trying to make it to that area for an unknown reason.

On June 16 at approximately 9:00 p.m. it was confirmed that Guidry was still in the Martindale area. Guidry is approximately 5’8” and bald. Guidry was last seen wearing dark-colored sweat pants and a white t-shirt, carrying a large black luggage bag. Guidry is also known for wearing a towel draped over his head.

"Please be on the lookout for this individual and call 911 if you see anything out of the ordinary," Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.