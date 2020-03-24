City to close river parks to protect public health

The City of San Marcos is closing all river parks effective Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The city’s closure includes Rio Vista, City Park, Plaza Park, Veramendi, Bicentennial, Children’s Park, Crook Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Dog Beach, Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, Stokes Park, Ramon Lucio Park and Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park. The city is closing the river parks in an effort to protect public health and discourage social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very important that we take all precautions to halt the spread of this virus and to not put our families and communities at risk,” Mayor Jane Hughson said in a statement. “We encourage residents to continue to exercise, take walks, enjoy family time and follow social distancing recommendations in your daily routine. We can beat this, but must work together to make it happen.”

Violation of the river park closure could result in charges for trespassing if a person refuses to leave after being warned by a peace officer to do so, the city said.

Texas State University announced Tuesday that it would close Sewell Park to prevent social gatherings. The city closed its Children’s Park Playscape, City Park Playscape, all neighborhood park playscapes, Dog Park and Skate Park on Monday. The city has shut off all public restroom facilities and water fountains in all city parks and natural areas until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

Other green spaces in the city remain open at this time but visitors are reminded to practice social distancing.

To view a map of all San Marcos river parks visit: http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/1364/San-Marcos-River-Parks.