County reports eight new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 lab-confirmed positive cases Thursday, bringing the total to 117, with 68 still active.

Negative test results have now been received for 654 persons — 12 more than Wednesday — and 48 persons who were confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine — five more than Wednesday. Currently, 19 tests are pending.

There has been one COVID-19 fatality in Hays County that was reported on April 13. The patient was a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative, according to the local health department.

Ten residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19, including two current hospitalizations.

Kyle has had 50 total cases and 29 active cases. San Marcos has had 34 total cases and currently has 19 active cases. Buda has recorded 18 total cases and has 10 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied four total cases and has two active cases. Wimberley has five total active cases. Driftwood and Niederwald each have one active case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 107 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Thirty-two residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Twenty-three patients are between 30-39 years old. Nineteen people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Seventeen residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirteen patients are 60-69 years old, five are 70-79 years old, three are 80 and older, three are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Seventy-four females and 43 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.