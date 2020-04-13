County reports first COVID-19 fatality

Hays County reported its first COVID-19-related fatality Monday, along with four new lab-confirmed positive cases.

The first COVID-19 fatality in Hays County was a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative, according to the local health department.

The county now has a total of 93 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of press time on Monday, with 50 being active cases.

Hays County has received 571 negative tests and has seven pending tests. Forty-two county residents have recovered from the disease. Nine residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19, including one current hospitalization.

Kyle has had 37 total cases and 18 active cases. San Marcos has had 29 total cases and currently has 17 active cases. Buda has recorded 16 total cases and has nine active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied three total cases and has one active case. Wimberley has three total active cases and Driftwood has one active case.

According to the county, only nine patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 84 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Twenty-eight residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Eighteen patients are between 30-39 years old. Sixteen people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twelve residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Ten patients are 60-69 years old, five are 70-79 years old, two are between 10-19 years old and one is 9 years old or younger.

Fifty-eight females and 35 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

