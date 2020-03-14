Hays County reports first presumptive COVID-19 case

Hays County officials reported today its first presumptive case of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus. The test results are expected next week, according to the county.

The patient traveled to multiple cities along the West Coast of the United States and is believed to have been exposed while traveling. Upon arrival back to Central Texas, the patient notified the Hays County Local Health Department about their symptoms. The patient was admitted to a local hospital and is currently recovering there. At no time did they expose any Hays County residents to this disease. The Hays County Local Health Department is working with the Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to notify the passengers that were potentially exposed while on the plane with the patient.

“As this is a pandemic disease, we fully expected to see cases in Hays County and have been preparing for this situation,” County Judge Ruben Becerra said. “We have been working with local and state officials to ensure that protocols are established and followed, and that we have access to additional resources should they be necessary.”

Hays County Epidemiologist reminded citizens that most persons who contract the disease will have low to moderate fever, a cough, and congestion, typically treated with over the counter medications as there is no specialized treatment for COVID-19 as there is with Influenza. The majority of persons who contract this disease will not need to seek medical care. Residents with these symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 48 hours.

“Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms, as should persons with high fevers or shortness of breath. Hays County, Texas Judge Becerra reminded residents to rely on qualified information sources for additional information such as the Hays County website, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and from the Centers for Disease Control which offers information in Spanish and Chinese as well as English.

What is COVID-19:

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to SARS and MERS viruses that have caused previous outbreaks. The disease is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. COVID-19 may take up to 2-14 days after exposure to appear. The disease can cause a wide range of respiratory illnesses, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The World Health Organization reported that there have been 124,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Thursday. The CDC states that there are 938 confirmed cases in the United States, including 15 reported cases in Texas.

Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.