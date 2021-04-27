Over 50% of Hays County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 50% of Hays County residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered their first dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS states that 93,333 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — approximately 50.89% of eligible adults — and 62,134 residents are fully vaccinated, 33.88%. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

Additionally, 85.39% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.74% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

In San Marcos, 27,798 residents in the 78666 and 78667 zip codes have received one vaccine dose as of April 26, while 15,831 have been fully vaccinated.

As of March 29, all Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna vaccine.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 10,750,344 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 7,367,197 are fully vaccinated.