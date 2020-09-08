SMPD believes alcohol involved in fatal crash on Wonder World Drive

Following an initial investigation, the San Marcos Police Department believes alcohol was a factor in a crash on Wonder World Drive that killed a San Antonio man on Sunday.

The San Marcos Fire Department, Hays County EMS and SMPD responded to a fatal multi-vehicle collision at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said evidence at the scene and witness statements found that a silver 2011 Ford F250 driven by Kyle Nissen of San Marcos was driving westbound on West Wonder World Drive in the left lane when he drifted to the right and side-swiped a Grey Nissan Rogue. The Ford F250 drifted back to the left and crossed the center double-yellow stripe and proceeded to strike four other vehicles head-on, including a white 2020 Ford F150, black Chevrolet Silverado, Grey 2018 Mazda CX9 and a White 2012 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the white 2020 Ford F150, later identified as David Hollinbeck, 61, of San Antonio was killed in the collision, officials said. His passenger and wife, Toni Hollinbeck, was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and later released the same day.

Police said every driver and passenger in the vehicles involved — except the driver of the Nissan Rogue — was transported to Seton Hays. Officials said several had serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The road was shut down between Craddock Ave. and Hunter Road until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to allow the San Marcos Collision Investigation Team to investigate the scene. Texas State University Police and San Marcos Park Rangers assisted in the shut down until barricades were erected, officials said. The Hays County Citizen Emergency Response Team responded and provided shade and hydration for investigators, police said.

A blood search warrant was obtained for Nissen. Additional warrants may be forthcoming pending results of Nissen’s toxicology, police said.

This is the 13th traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020. Officials said this is the highest number of traffic fatalities in a single year since 2013 when San Marcos saw 13 total fatalities.