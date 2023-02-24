SMCISD student dies following traffic accident in Goodnight Middle School parking lot

An 11-year-old Goodnight Middle School student died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday in the drop off lane of the parking lot at the start of the school day, according to San Marcos Police.

Police said that at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the school located at 1301 State Highway 123, following a report of a collision.

The school resource officer was on campus and communicated over the police radio that a vehicle had struck a student in the parking lot, police said.

Additional officers arrived at the school. Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno also responded to the scene and pronounced the student deceased. Police said the driver of the vehicle had been identified and had remained at the scene. No charges are expected to be filed in connection with the collision and death of the student, police said. Police did not release the name of the student or the driver.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Hays County and the San Marcos City Marshals Office assisted at Goodnight. Police said additional questions regarding student resources should be directed to officials at San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District.

Cars passing the school early Friday did see a large contingent of of police, fire and EMS vehicles coming into the school parking lot and a white tent set up in the parking lane area, setting off a flurry of social media posts and calls seeking information. In light of so many school tragedies involving armed individuals coming on campuses, it was no wonder that the activity at the school made the community nervous about what was taking place.

The school adjacent to Goodnight, the Bonham Prekindergarten School did not show signs of being in lockdown at approximately 9:30 a.m., Friday.

SMCISD officials responded to community concerns quickly issuing a message through social media and school sites.

According to a SMCISD spokesperson, initially the public was informed that the campus was "on hold" due to a medical emergency in the parking lot, noting that there was no threat to the students, teachers or staff at that time. Later in the morning, the SMCISD announced and informed parents that the classes for the rest of the day were cancelled.

Students at the school were transported to the San Marcos High School Student Activity Center, located in back of the high school building where parents were informed they could be reunited with their children.

In the early afternoon, SMCISD School Superintendent Michael Cardona issued a letter to the SMCISD community.

He stated, “I am deeply saddened to inform you that our student has passed away.”

Cardona stated that as the incident occurred, “The school resource officer and school staff quickly responded and placed the campus on an emergency hold to keep students and staff safe. The rest of the campus was safe as this situation was an isolated accident that took place.”

“The loss of a student is devastating and we are all grieving together. I wish I had the right words to say, but I do not. We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the family and the San Marcos CISD community impacted by this tragic incident. All secondary counselors are on site to assist students and staff during this difficult time,” Cardona stated.

Cardona asked the public to please avoid the area near the high school during this reunification process, at least until the regular high school dismissal.