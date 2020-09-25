David L. Peterson, County Constable, Precinct 1, Democratic Party (Incumbent)

David L. Peterson, Democrat, is running for re-election for the position of Hays County Constable, Precinct 1.

David Peterson is a long-time resident of Hays County. David raised three boys and one girl. He grew up in a family of 11 kids in the San Marcos area of Texas. His vast law enforcement experience of over 32 years has greatly instilled his belief in the importance of responsive and trustworthy law enforcement.

David has witnessed first-hand the importance of serving diverse communities in our precinct of all ethnic backgrounds and people from across party lines, each with their own community and culture. David will use his law enforcement and business experience to improve the performance and accountability in the Precinct 1 Constable’s office and on the streets.

​​David believes that leadership starts at the top with a Constable who is dedicated to his duties and performs them effectively and efficiently. He is committed to community service, professionalism, integrity and trust. He will continue to promote and encourage the same qualities within the staff of the Constable’s office.

As your Constable, he will lead this office with dedication and commitment. He will build and restore relationships between the public and law enforcement. Our relationship will create transparency that we can all be proud of.

Born in San Marcos, Texas

Graduated from San Marcos School in 1974

Hays County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Academy in 1989

Southwest Law Enforcement Academy 1985

32 years of Law Enforcement experience

Experience and Certifications:

Constable Leadership College Module, I, II, III at Blackwood LEMIT

Certified Master Peace Officer

First Line Supervisor Training

Instructor Proficiency

Filed Training Officer

Mental Health Officer

Court Security Certified

Jailer Certificate

Previous Mounted Patrol Officer (HCSO)

Previous Warrant Officer (HCSO)

Previous Sergeant of Patrol (HCSO)

Organization Membership & Community Involvement: