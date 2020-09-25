Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Don Montague, County Constable, Precinct 3, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Fri, 09/25/2020 - 7:54pm
Friday, September 25, 2020

Don Montague, Republican, is seeking re-election to the position of County Constable, Precinct 3.

Montague started his law enforcement career with the Texas Highway Patrol in 1967 and worked with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office from 1987 – 2005 and promoted to Chief Deputy during his tenure there. Montague was elected to the position of Hays County Sheriff in November 1996 and took office in 1997.  Montegue was re-elected as Hays County Sheriff in 2004 and again in 2004.  He Retired in August 2005. 

Montegue was appointed interim County Constable for Precinct 3 after acting Constable for Precinct 3, Ray Helm, turned in his resignation in August 2020.

