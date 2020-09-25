Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Gary Cutler, Hays County Sheriff, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Fri, 09/25/2020 - 2:57pm
Friday, September 25, 2020

Cutler, Republican, is running for election for the position of Hays County Sheriff.  Cutler was elected Hays county Sheriff in November 2010. 

 

Cutler’s law enforcement career spans over forty years.  Cutler started his law enforcement career in the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in 1974 rising to the rank of Captain.  He then joined the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in 2001 in the Major Crimes Division as a sergeant and then promoted to Lieutenant.  Cutler went on to work with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission as an investigator from 2004 until taking office in 2010.

 

Cutler received his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University in 1973.  

