Jason Mata Sr., U.S. House District 35, Independent Party

Tue, 09/22/2020 - 7:59pm
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Jason Mata Sr, Independent, is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 35th Congresional District. Mata grew up in San Antonio, Texas. He attended ITT Technical Institute. His professional experience includes working for 20 years in the nonprofit sector in administrative and management, 15 years with at-risk youth, 10 years in business management, five years running a construction company, and three years as a licensed contractor.

